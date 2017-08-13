This September, Harewood Food and Drink Project will be launching a new supper club with a difference.

Hidden Harewood, September 1 and 2, will be an immersive dining experience with the opportunity to discover some of Harewood’s hidden corners while enjoying a tasting menu from acclaimed chef, Josh Whitehead, who is currently the Sous Chef at the Ox Club (voted the best restaurant in Leeds city centre at the Oliver Awards 2017 and receiver of a Michelin recommendation for 2017).

Harewood Food and Drink Project is a new initiative which focuses on celebrating the best of the Harewood Estate’s food and drink production.

Josh has curated a taster menu which showcases the best of Yorkshire, inspired by Harewood’s heritage and the produce grown on site - this will include seasonal vegetables from the kitchen garden and game and livestock from the estate grounds.