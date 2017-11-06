New shop marks 30 years of Saint Michael’s Hospice

Saint Michael’s Hospice is set to open the doors to a brand new store in Harrogate.

Just ‘B’, the emotional wellbeing and bereavement support service provided by Saint Michael’s, will see it’s very first shop welcome customers on Friday November 10, from 2pm to 5pm, as part of a special opening event.

The Just ‘B’ store is located at 172 Kings Road, Harrogate, and will offer customers a range of ladies occasionwear, such as wedding and prom dresses, shoes, hats and accessories in a boutique shopping environment.

The charity’s chief executive, Tony Collins, said: “Saint Michael’s retail story began in 1989, with pop up stalls and shops set up by a passionate group of volunteers. Now, in 2017, we have 10 well-loved Saint Michael’s shops across the district.

“In our milestone year we are delighted to be continuing this story by extending our retail offering further with our first ever Just ‘B’ shop.”

The shop is situated directly opposite Saint Michael’s popular Kings Road shop, and will complement its current range of ladies fashion by offering customers a greater selection of formalwear and accessories for special occasions.

The shop’s Kings Road location will make it even easier for customers to find more unique, high-quality preloved items in one place whilst also knowing that their purchases will help to support local families affected by terminal illness and bereavement.

As well as welcoming shoppers, the store is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join its friendly team. Volunteering in one of the charity’s stores is a great way to meet new people, develop skills and experience, and give something back locally.

The Just ‘B’ store will launch on Friday November 10 and the community is invited to have a browse between 2 to 5pm.