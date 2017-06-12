New look revealed for popular Harrogate district pub

One of the Harrogate district's best known and most loved pubs has opened its doors again after a major refurbishment.

The Mitre in Knaresborough has re-opened after a significant investment by its owners Market Town Taverns.

It has a lengthy pedigree, its history associated with some of the best-known figures in the town, from Knaresborough-born philanthropist George Moore to local pub and brewing legend Ian Fozard, who also founded Blind Jack’s pub in the Market Square in 1992.

Situated at the top of Water Bag Bank, adjacent to St Johns Church and the railway statio), The Mitre has long been one of Knaresborough’s best-loved taverns.

MTT’s managing director, Louise Middlemass said: “The last major investment in The Mitre was by local philanthropist, George Moore, who was actually born in The Mitre in 1928.

“His vision in refurbishing the building as a pub allowed Market Town Taverns to acquire The Mitre in 2007 and since then it has remained a much-loved part of Knaresborough’s community.

“We’re delighted to continue this legacy with this most recent refresh of the pub.”

The latest update has resulted in a completely fresh look for the drinking and dining areas, along with restyled accommodation in the en suite guest bedrooms.

The owners say changes at The Mitre, which is renowned for its hand-pulled real ales, in particular, craft beers by local micro-brewers Roosters, go beyond its looks.

Louise Middlemass said: “Important as it is, we have gone way past cosmetic appearances.

“As with other pubs in the MTT estate, we’ve used the opportunity of this refurbishment to take a fresh look at our food and service. This has resulted in a new seasonal food menu, created from the finest locally-sourced ingredients”.

The Mitre also has a large dining room which, with its proximity to St John’s Church and Knaresborough railway station, has helped it to become a popular place to hold business meetings and organise private functions.

Louise said: “We also looked at improving The Mitre’s offer for customers looking to host private functions. We can set the room up to accommodate individual needs.”

Market Town Taverns was first founded in 1999 to develop a small, quality chain of bars, free from brewery tie.