New-look iconic pub unveiled in Knaresborough

The team behind the new-look Blind Jacks pub have vowed to retain the best of this iconic location but with a range of crucial improvements.

After a subtle but smart new refurbishment which saw a flurry of last minute activity as they prepared to launch last Friday at 7pm, Christian Ogley and fiancée Alice Bennett opened the doors on a new era at one of Knaresborough’s most popular pubs.

The couple say they are delighted to be in charge of such a fantastic pub as Blind Jacks.

Christian said: “It’s been a whirlwind few weeks and a lot of hard work, but we’re really happy to be here at Blind Jack’s.

“ We have and will continue to stay true to our original plan, which was to create a warm, welcoming space for the local community to enjoy.

“It’s always been our local and we can’t wait to welcome people in.”

The wide range of quality beers has been retained from the 16 years the iconic pub was run by Paul and Debbie Holden-Ridgeway, with a few tweaks, but there have been a few changes.

Without becoming a restaurant or even a ‘gastro pub’ at all, Christian and Alice’s plan is to enhance the pub’s existing offering by building in a food menu featuring sharing plates, and revamping areas such as the toilets.

This reporter can vouch personally that the latter have, in fact, been improved.

Intent on making Blind Jacks more appealing to female customers, the goal is also to make the wine selection as good as the beer,

This young couple have a good track record on their side as well as enthusiasm.

Having grown up in Knaresborough, they set up Christian’s Cafe on Leeds Road near Pannal in Harrogate which was recently relocated to Knaresborough on Silver Street. And they received the seal of approval from the previous landlord.

Paul Holden-Ridgeway said: “We felt a few of the people who came round to see about taking it over weren’t really suitable for the job. But Christian has a lot of previous experience and his knowledge of beer and of Knaresborough itself is good.”