New live music venues/sessions for Harrogate

Harrogate's live music scene is getting a double boost.

Not one but two new venues are now presenting live music both of them music fans' little secrets.

They are the Circle Bar at Harrogate Theatre and St.Robert’s Social club.

As for the latter, live acoustic nights are now being held at St Robert’s on alternate Thursdays from 8pm to 10.30 pm.

Run by Steve Carpenter who has played with all sorts of bands over the years, it's a nice space with good facilities.

The next acoustic night there takes place on Thursday, September 9.

As for the Circle Bar at Harrogate Theatre, but it’s always been one of Harrogate’s most beautiful bars but few readers would even know it exists – unless they happen to be regular theatre-goers.

That’s all about to change for the Circle Bar at Harrogate Theatre is about to offer a reason to pay it a visit irrespective of the theatre programme.

Starting in just over a week’s time. Circle Live will showcase local music talent once a month on a Saturday afternoon.

The opening music session under the gilded ceiling of the Circle Bar upstairs at Harrogate Theatre will take place from 3pm to 7pm on Saturday, September 10 with a line-up including four singer-songwriters – Martin Rose, Jonny Skinner, Andrew Cameron and Becky Bowe, the latter accompanied on keyboards by Charlie Smythe.

Circle Live is the brainchild of Harrogate Theatre’s marketing officer Rachel Auty who was inspired by the success of a similar venture which accompanied last year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival.

Rachel said: “I’m passionate about supporting local musicians, utilising the theatre’s most beautiful spaces and providing informal opportunities for people to come through our doors and enjoy this stunning 116-year-old building.”

As well as live music, Circle Live will offer Harrogate Theatre at its most chilled out with drinks offers, food, art and board games.

Future dates for Circle Live include: Saturday, October 8 (part of Harrogate Comedy Festival’s Big Weekend) and Saturday, November 12.