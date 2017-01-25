New! Harrogate Film Festival confirms its final line-up

Harrogate Film Festival has now confirmed it’s final events line-up for its launch in just over a month's time.

Sponsored by Raworths Solicitors they will be holding six competition screenings at Everyman Cinema on 4th and 5th March 2017.

These are short films from independent filmmakers around the work in the genres of drama, comedy, thriller, romance, music and documentary.

Their experience events screenings have something for everyone with Shaun of the Dead at Hales Bar on 3rd March, 4th March sees them visit Ashville College to screen Toy Story and the Royal Pump Room Museum to screen Night at the Museum. Finally on Sunday 5th March, Scarface, will be screened at Revolucion de Cuba.

This is in addition to the screening of Gravity at the opening ceremony, workshops for filmmakers at Harrogate Theatre’s - Hive, a British Cinema Showcase at Crown Hotel and finally and Q/A panel with industry experts as part of the occasion.

The festival will close with an awards ceremony for the independent filmmakers on the Sunday evening at the Crown Hotel.

Harrogate Film Festival's founder/owner Adam Chandler said: “We can’t wait for Harrogate Film Festival to captivate the town for one weekend, our first festival is exciting and innovative and we are lucky to have so many fantastic venues and events”