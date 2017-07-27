New Harrogate comedy-horror film made for £600

The world premiere of a hilarious new micro-budget comedy feature film from Ripon and Harrogate will take place in a few days' time.

With a dedicated and hard-working cast of just four and a budget of under a £1,000, Harrogate man Chris Chapman, who runs his own successful videography company Nobody Films, says he’s delighted with the way his latest movie has turned out.

And the spoof horror film will be screened to the public for the first time next Wednesday at Ripon Curzon cinema at 6.30pm.

Chris said: “Man In A Monster Suit has been a labour of love and we are all immensely proud of the movie we have produced.

“At Nobody Films our motto is “script, acting, editing” because we believe these are the three key elements to producing a successful independent movie.”

Playing the lead female character (and much else!) is Chris’s partner in Nobody Films, Becca Morton, who is from West Tanfield and whose credits include the musical Chicago at Harrogate College.

The new movie’s plot centres on an actor in a series of successful B-Movie horror films who is replaced by a CGI creature.

The production began in July 2016 and was completed in December 2016.

It’s far from Chris’s first artistic venture. As well as movie-making, he first appeared on the Edinburgh Fringe in the 1990s with Harrogate colleagues Miles Watts and James Littlewood.

Tickets for the premiere are available via Eventbrite.