New entries show growing popularity of Harrogate awards

A glittering spread of trophies and prizes were presented to winners of this year's Starbeck in Bloom awards by Director of Harrogate Flower Show Nick Smith, and the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Nick Brown.

This year saw an impressive number of new entrants to the gardening competition. Lynne Lumley, 66, who entered the awards for the first time and won the gold award and trophy for the private garden category, said: “I am absolutely over the moon, I can’t believe it. It’s a great feeling to have won. When they’d gone through the silver gilt awards I just thought that was it. I didn’t expect to win at all, I’m so happy.”

Mr Smith said: “The awards are testament to how hard everyone has worked. I think gardening is good at bringing people together because it’s an equaliser. You can have a tiny back garden or five acres in the countryside, but we can all get slugs and have successes and failures when it comes to gardening."

The Mayor said: “I just think that the whole ethos of Starbeck in Bloom is brilliant, and really represents the abundance of community spirit we have in Starbeck."

Coordinator of Starbeck in Bloom Christine Stewart, said: “It is always good to welcome so many to the Starbeck annual awards evening. It reminds us all of the huge amount of voluntary work that is done to keep Starbeck looking good.”

Chairman of the Starbeck Residents' Association Geoff Foxall added: “It proves what a wonderful community we are in Starbeck. We care so much for how Starbeck looks throughout the year, and everybody from small children to the elderly, keep it looking wonderful.”

The gardening award winners in full:

Starbeck Show winners:

