New course launched to support carers

The Harrogate and Ripon branches of the Alzheimer’s Society have organised a four-week course supporting carers of people living with dementia.

Every Wednesday morning from September 20 to October 11 at the Harrogate fire station, the charity will be running sessions on topics including accessing health and social services, everyday coping, legal matters, understanding behaviour, and information about benefits.

Over the course of the four weeks, there will be a combination of guest speakers and group discussions, all led by staff and volunteers.

Each session will start at 10am and finish at 12pm. Refreshments will be provided throughout, free of charge.

The charity said all carers of people living with dementia are welcome to apply, but priority will be given to those supporting people living at home.

Carers do not necessarily have to be living with the person with dementia.

To find out more about the course, or to book your place, call 01423 813464, email harrogate@alzheimers.org.uk, or visit www.alzheimers.org.uk

The course is part of the charity’s Carer Information and Support Programme.