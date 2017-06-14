New beer announced by legendary Harrogate brewery

One of North Yorkshire’s leading independent brewers has produced a new golden beer to celebrate its silver anniversary.

To mark Harrogate-based Daleside Brewery’s 25th anniversary, its head brewer Craig Witty has produced a stunning ‘Beer of Distinction’, aptly called “Daleside 25th Anniversary Golden Ale”.

Daleside was first launched in the mid-1980s and, at the time, was one of the first new-style independent breweries.

Ther brewery’s managing director Eric Lucas said “We at Daleside Brewery would like to say a big thank you to our loyal customers and to our colleagues in the industry for their support over the last 25 years.

“Key to running a successful brewery in this ever-changing beer market is to brew consistently good beer which meets trade customer and consumer expectations, at which Daleside excels.”

Many of the beers first developed in the 1990s at Daleside remain as popular as ever, including Old Legover, Daleside Blonde, Morocco Ale and Ripon Jewel.

Head brewer Craig, who has been with Daleside ever since it first moved to its current Camwal Road home in Starbeck in 1992, said that the new celebration beer was a well-balanced floral brew, ABV 4.2%, golden in colour.

Over the last 25 years, its beers, both casked real ales and premium bottled beers, have achieved wide recognition, repeatedly winning international, national, regional and local awards .

The brewery prides itself on using the best quality malts, whole-leaf hops, Daleside’s own yeast and Harrogate water.

One of their most enduring success stories, Monkey Wrench, continues to win awards, including 2016 Beer of The Year from Yorkshire & North East CAMRA in the Old Ale and Strong Mild sector.

Established long before the craft beer revolution caught hold of Britain’s drinkers, its recently branched out with innovative new beers in a more hoppy direction.

But managing director Eric Lucas said the commitment and skills of staff had been paramount in maintaining the brewery’s success.

“We want to express our gratitude to the hard working Daleside team who ensure we deliver and maintain a high level of service throughout every department of the company. All at Daleside will be enjoying a celebration dinner and, of course, a pint of Daleside.”