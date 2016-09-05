Mums turn Bad Moms to help pregnancy charity

Harrogate Mums came together to raise £140 for the pregnancy charity MAMA Academy by watching a special screening of the hit comedy film Bad Moms at Harrogate’s Odeon cinema last weekend.

The event was organised by Harrogate Mama blogger, Lucy Playford (www.HarrogateMama.com) and the town’s Odeon cinema donated a percentage of each ticket sale to the charity and the raffle on the night raised further funds.

And the screening was being supported by Harrogate’s Hotel du Vin who treated all mums to a glass of free champagne on arrival and donated Sunday brunch as a raffle prize.

Each Mum took home a goody bag filled with treats from local Harrogate companies including Harrogate Spring Water, local independent shop Sophie Likes and Bettys.

Lucy said: “Being a Mum is hard work and sometimes it’s great to be able to leave the kids behind, head out with a few like minded Mama’s and enjoy a night out having fun.

“It’s even better still if you can support a great parenting charity like the MAMA Academy while you do it.”

She added: “Loads of Mums, including me, worry they’re a Bad Mom. There seems to be so much pressure to be doing everything perfectly all the time and watching a film like this helps us to realise that we’re all doing our best to raise our families and that worrying you’re a ‘bad mom’ actually means you’re a great one.”