Muddy Boots 10k fun run to boost funds

St Wilfrid’s RC Primary is to hold its annual Muddy Boots 10k school fundraiser on Sunday February 12.

This popular multi-terrain, chip timed event runs over undulating farmland, incorporating beautiful countryside, attracting runners of all abilites from far and wide with a substantial finishers goody bag to boot.

The children’s Fun run welcomes all ages and starts at 10am with the post race presentations in the school hall serving bacon rolls, home baking and hot refreshments.

Online Entry is now available at Bookitzone.com or paper entries can also be downloaded from www.ukresults.net