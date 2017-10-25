More than £40,000 to prevent blow of losing homes in Harrogate

Central government funding is to support measures in Harrogate to spare people the emotional blow of losing their home.

Harrogate Borough Council is to receive £44,000 over the next three years to develop strategist for preventing and reducing homelessness.

The funding comes through the introduction of the Homelessness Reduction Act 2017, which not only places new responsibilities on councils but is aimed at supporting strategies to prevent homelessness occurring in the first place.

MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Andrew Jones said: “Harrogate has a proud record of helping the homeless. Whether that is the work of the local churches and the Harrogate Homeless Project or the funding provided by the council to help long-term rough sleepers we have a record of compassion and support.

“This new Government funding delivers another step change in the way we approach homelessness. It is no longer something we will just deal with after it has happened. We will be identifying people at risk of homelessness and intervening to try and spare them the emotional and psychological blow of losing their home in the first place.”

Over the next five years HBC is to give £30,000 over the next five years to the Harrogate Homeless Hostel for a new project with long-term rough sleepers.

Members of Harrogate Borough Council have highlighted how this will go towards addressing the causes of homelessness.

Coun Michael Chambers, Harrogate Borough Council's Cabinet Member for Housing and Safer Communities, commented: “The Homelessness Reduction Act is a significant change in how local authorities approach homelessness. There is a strengthened focus on prevention and relief, and the money awarded by Government will help us prepare for the impact of that change. As a local authority we are proactive in tackling the causes of homelessness and we will continue and expand that work with this new funding."