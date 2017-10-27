Ministry of Sound to host Ibiza party - at Harewood House!

It's one of England's finest stately homes.

But the tranquility of Harewood House near Leeds will be shattered next summer when the Ministry of Sound take over the estate's grounds to host a Classic Ibiza party.

The live music event will see DJ Goldierocks and the Urban Soul Orchestra perform at the sedate venue for the first time, and the set will feature some of the biggest dance tracks from the past 20 years.

Tickets are priced at £39.50 and music fans are able to enjoy a chill-out zone in the gardens with the option to bring a picnic. A live DJ will then take over at sunset, with tracks by Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Faithless and Underworld all on the list.

Jules Caton, marketing and communications advisor at Harewood House, said:

“What a truly memorable evening this promises to be, we are delighted to be hosting Classic Ibiza. Harewood is a spectacular setting for an event such as this and the nature of Harewood is such that while we expect the concert to sell out, there will remain a wonderful sense of intimacy and camaraderie across the concert arena.”

Early bird tickets are now on sale priced at £35 from www.classicibiza.co.uk.