Millions watch Knaresborough singer win top BBC show

Millions of TV viewers saw a Knaresborough-based young musician win a BBC singing contest.

In front of judges including Gareth Malone, Becky Bowe emerged triumphant in Pitch Battle as a member of the Contemporary Pop Choir.

The talented musician's ambitions were supported while at by Kings James School which has been right behind her after she started singing aged 11.

This Leeds College of Music student made her official live debut at Harrogate’s Blues Bar last October, though she also appeared at last year’s Happygate Festival in the Valley Gardens.

Normally Becky sings her own material which shows heavy influences of blues and jazz, as well as pop and R’n’B.

The spotlight wasn’t just on Becky herself in the new BBC show.

Pictures of her hometown of Knaresborough were also featured in a previous episode.

It’s an amazing rise to fame for the youngster who released a well-received single this year called Before Life Gets You Down and once organised a charity concert at King James’s School in Knaresborough for the Alzheimer’s Society which she has been a volunteer for in the past.

She described her appearance on TV as part of Leeds Contemporary Singers as “the most amazing experience for all of us.”