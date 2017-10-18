Military Wives Choir mark WWI

Dishforth Military Wives Choir are looking to release a new album to mark the centenary of the end of World War 1, singing alongside 73 other Military Wives Choirs from across the UK and overseas, but they need your support to make it happen.

Fierce heroism from the troops at the Front in 1914 was matched by the country’s women who raised children alone, nursed, and worked tirelessly despite the loss of loved ones. The Military Wives Choirs are stepping up to tell the story of these women like no one else can, as it is theirs.

Through the site Pledge Music, choir members are asking the public to pre-order the album now to allow them to get into the recording studio early next year. The commemorative album will feature four brand new songs written specially for the Military Wives Choirs by prestigious composers in the pop, film and classical worlds around the themes of remembrance, patriotism and military life, as well as music from past and present referencing World War 1 marching songs and iconic service marches.

Dishforth Military Wives Choir member Rachel said: “As military families we understand how difficult it is to say goodbye to a loved one in the forces.”

The choir will perform at Ripon Cathedral, Saturday November 11 at 7.30pm.