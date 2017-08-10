Meet the new pup training to become a Leeds Bradford Airport sniffer dog

Leeds Bradford Airport has welcomed a new regular visitor – Frank the Cocker Spaniel.

The pooch has joined the West Yorkshire Police’s Dog Support Unit to be trained as a specialist searcher.

Once fully trained Frank will join other sniffer dogs used by officers, which includes working at LBA.

And as part of his training he has been shown the ropes by experienced dog Harley. A new kennel has also recently been installed at the site, so that Frank and his colleagues can take a well-earned rest in between their deployments.

Sergeant Stewart Dunderdale, who oversees the Dog Support Unit, said: “We use dogs like Frank as they have such a fantastic and sensitive sense of smell, but it’s still hard work for them, and it’s only fair they get a good rest in-between working to make sure they are at the top of their game.

“Having the kennel at the airport will be a great resource, and helps us to offer the best in welfare to our four-legged colleagues, it is also available for our partners from Border Force who also work search dogs at the Airport.

“The dogs are an invaluable asset, and really do support the front line in searching for missing people, dangerous offenders or in the case of Frank finding contraband items.

He added: “The dogs offer a great deal of reassurance to the public and they are a fantastic way for people to engage with us.”