Man leaves £2.5m windfall for Harrogate charities

Some of Harrogate's best-known charities are to share in a £2.5 million donation from the will of a remarkably generous benefactor.

Knaresborough man Neville Osborne left just over £2.5m which was mostly shared between charities including Saint Michael’s Hospice, Marie Curie Cancer Care, Macmillan Cancer Support and Henshaws.

His will specifically requested that the money was used in Yorkshire.

Born in Leicester in 1934, Neville devoted his life’s work to the Electricity industry, working for numerous electricity undertakings in the Midlands, North of England and Scotland. He completed his latter years of work with the Yorkshire Electricity Board and lived in Knaresborough.

He chose the four different charities to leave a ‘gift in will’ to as all have supported either himself, his first wife Joyce or second wife Brenda in times of ill health.

In the case of Henshaws, the charity that provides support and services for people with a range of disabilities at its college, arts and crafts centre and supported housing in the Harrogate and Knaresborough area, the gift will enable it to develop new workshops at its Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough including drama and IT and to convert a new house in its grounds into supported living for those with learning disabilities.

This will allow a far greater number of our 'Art Makers' to access various workshops at the centre and allow many more to gain skills, independence and grow friendships.

Fiona Ashcroft, director of fundraising at Henshaws, said: "We are so grateful to Mr Osborn for his generosity.

"The new workshops we are opening will help us to care for more people with disabilities in North Yorkshire.”

