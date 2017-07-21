Man, 28, charged with being drunk and disorderly in Harrogate

Have your say

A 28-year-old man has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in Harrogate town centre.

Police said they were contacted after reports that a man had been acting in an aggresive manner outside The Blues Bar, Montpellier Parade, at around 11pm last night (Thursday).

After initially moving the man on, he was later arrested by officers.

A man from Harrogate has now been charged in connection with the incident and will appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on August 8.