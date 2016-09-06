Major refurb for Harrogate Turkish Baths and Spa

Visitors to the award-winning Turkish Baths in Harrogate will notice a change to the serene surroundings of the spa interior, following a major refurbishment.

The make-over can be seen from the moment they set foot in the newly decorated reception area.

In recent months, the town Baths have been the subject of a controversial debate over the re-introduction of men's only sessions.

But following a decision to bring back the specific session on Wednesdays starting from tomorrow September 7, councillors hope they will prove to make the Baths ever-more popular.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Sport said: “Harrogate’s Turkish Baths is a truly special place. For centuries, visitors have flocked to the spa town of Harrogate to unwind, relax and rejuvenate and the Turkish Baths have played been an important role in this.

"We are always looking at how we can improve on the first class service we offer, and this refurbishment will make a visit to the Turkish Baths and Health Spa an even more memorable occasion.

“The re-introduction of gentlemen-only sessions also adds another string to our bow, providing something which many other spas don’t offer. We hope that these sessions will prove popular.”

While the Baths have retained their Moorish design, a new steam room featuring atmospheric mood lighting has been installed to enhance the relaxing and revitalising experience.

The Baths changing rooms have been improved with the laying of new wooden parquet flooring to complements the velvet curtained wooden cubicles.

The Health Spa has also undergone extensive redecoration including a new grey and purple colour scheme, better lighting, new carpeting, new furniture in the treatment rooms and new walnut cabinets in the changing rooms.

Sarah Leachman, Assistant Manager at the Turkish Baths said: “It’s important that customers feel relaxed while they are experiencing a treatment and their surroundings certainly influence this.

"We take great pride in providing the best possible experience for our customers, and our refurbishment will allow us to further improve on the award winning service which we offer.”

For more information on the treatments and sessions available at the Harrogate Turkish Baths and Health Spa on Parliament Street in Harrogate please call 01423 556 746 or visit the website here.