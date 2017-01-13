Lottery grant for church restoration

Baldersby church St James has received a grant of £184,200 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for Stage 2 of its Restoration Project which started last Novemeber and is due for completion in July.

Thanks to National Lottery players, the cash will enable essential conservation work to the Chancel and Nave roofs, soakaways and rainwater goods.

It has also given local schools chance to carry out research projects into the history of the church and surrounding houses which were also built as part of the Downe family estate.

Funding for Interpretation Boards and brochures has enabled detailed volunteer research to be recorded and displayed for public use.

The grade 1 listed building and one of the finest examples in the north of England by the renowned architect William Butterfield.

Built in 1859, its spire is a prominent feature of the landscape and attracts tourists.

It is part of the Victorian Conservation Village of Baldersby St James and is used extensively by the village school, which was built opposite the church in the same year.

The local community hold music events, lectures, book sales and appreciate how lucky they are to have such a fine building in their village.

Susan Brown from Baldersby St James Church Council said: “Although we are only a small community we are proud custodians of a unique Victorian Church. “Without the support of the National Lottery we would not have been able to raise the cost of replacing our main roofs and our heartfelt thanks go out to all National Lottery players who have made this possible.

“Our church is open daily and we welcome everyone to come and visit so that they can also appreciate the fine interior.”