Local Plan: Children deliver message to Harrogate Borough Council over new settlement proposal

Objections to proposals for a new settlement in Harrogate from Green Hammerton and Kirk Hammerton residents were delivered to the doors of Harrogate Borough Council by children from the two villages.

Packs of letters wrapped in green coloured ribbons were brought to Crescent Gardens by a group of children as the additional consultation period for the Local Plan drew to a close today (Friday, August 25). Residents fear the the impact of up to 3,000 new homes being proposed for Green Hammerton and the messengers added their voices to the debate.