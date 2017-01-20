Live-streamed yoga event comes to Harrogate

A live-streamed yoga workshop will be held in Harrogate tonight.

Places for the free Go Yoga community event which will be streamed on social media, are still available. An organiser said: "The candelit vinyasa session is a good time to stretch out, relax into the flow and breathe whilst being surrounded by warmth and candlelight."

The session will be held at The Zone, Unit 4A at Hornbeam Park Avenue, 7:30pm-9:00pm. Spaces can be booked at: https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/asp/adm/main_enroll.asp?fl=true&tabID=7