Leisure giants announce takeover of Harrogate gym with £3m transformation of facilities

Over £3m will be used to transform the facilities at The Academy health club and spa in Harrogate in a milestone takeover by gym giants David Lloyd Leisure.

The deal is expected to be finished by the end of July, and the 99 staff will remain at the club on Oakdale Place.

The refurbishment is scheduled to start in the autumn and is expected to finish early next year. The club will remain open during that time.

The new facilities include children's clubs and activities, including All Stars tennis and swimming programmes.

The investment will be used to incorporate fitness brands including Octane, Watt Bike, Woodway Curve and Life Fitness, and the club's four indoor tennis courts and three outdoor courts will be refurbished, along with the indoor swimming pool.

Group exercise facilities will be upgraded to feature a High Impact and Mind and Body fitness studio, and there will be a group cycling studio.

The new look club will also feature a café bar which will allow members to relax, with an adults-only lounge and business hub.

David Lloyd Clubs’ Chief Executive, Glenn Earlam, said: “The Academy Club, with its superb range of family-friendly facilities is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of clubs across the UK and Europe.

"We have ambitious plans which we believe will make it Harrogate’s leading health and racquets clubs. We’re looking forward to meeting the members over the next few weeks, and hearing their thoughts and ideas about the plans.

"I hope that they are as excited by the redevelopment as we are, and that they continue to enjoy the superb range of facilities for many years to come.”

Chief Executive Officer of The Academy, Mark Silver, commented; “The Academy opened in October 1994, with the intention of being the premium health and leisure operator in the region. Over the last 23 years I believe that has been achieved.

"With the sale to David Lloyd Leisure, and the investment and expertise they will bring in, I feel very confident that our members and Harrogate will reap the benefits for many years to come."