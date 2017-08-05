Leeds Pride 2017: All you need to know about the main event and more

Leeds Pride is back for its 11th year this weekend - and below is a step-by-step guide to its main event and other activities.

What is it?

- Pride events are aimed at promoting dignity and equal rights for the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual and Trans, plus (LGBT+) community as well as increasing its visibility as a social group.

- It also celebrates diversity and gender variance.

- Events take place across the country - Brighton's Pride is also this weekend - with around 40,000 expected to attend in Leeds over the two days.

- This year's Pride falls on the same year as the 50th anniversary of homosexuality being decriminalised in the UK.

- The first Pride event took place in New York City in 1970 a year after the the Stonewall riots, which followed police raiding the Stonewall Inn bar which was popular with LGBT+ people.

What's happening and where?

- Activities are happening all weekend (August 5 and 6), but the main event kicks off at Millennium Square in the city centre from noon on Sunday.

- There will be live music in the square before a parade sets off from there at 2pm with around 60 floats and open-top buses lined up.

- Five hours of entertainment will also take place Lower Briggate, inculding a main stage, children's area, dance zone, community market place featuring a mix of groups and organisations, outside bars and a fun fair.

Who is performing?

- Headliners include M People singer Heather Small, X-Factor contestant Marcus Collins and 1980s star Sonia, with support from 12 other acts.

What else is happening?

- The city’s first LGBT+ Sport Fringe Festival has been taking place across a range of venues, raising money for Dance Action Zone Leeds, but ends today. Free jumping, park runs and table tennis have all been on offer.

- A crossing between Victoria Quarter and Victoria Gate will be adorned with the Pride rainbow flag.

- Leeds City Council's Foster4Leeds will have dozens of carers and fostering staff joining the parade to show the city's commitment to recruiting LGBT foster carers.

- The council's LGBT+ Staff network and groups is holding a Pride marketplace from noon to 4pm at Leeds City Museum today (Saturday) with stalls from different departments offering free help, information and advice

Will there be traffic disruption?

Yes. The following roads will be closed from 1.45pm-4.15pm:

- Great George Street at the Calverley Street junction

- St Anne's Street at the junction with The Light car park

- Albion Street at the junctions with Merrion Centre and Wormald Row

- Park Row at its junction with Headrow

- Upper Basinghall Street at its junction with Headrow

- Albion Street at its junction with Headrow

- Vicar Lane at the Lady Lane junction

- Eastgate

- King Edward Street at the Vicar Lane junction

- New Market Street at the Kirkgate junction

- Boar Lane at the Mill Hill junction

- Call Lane at the New Market Street junction

- York Street at the Duke Street junction

- Duke Street

Many bus services are also changing their routes and missing out stops in the city centre as well. Go to http://www.wymetro.com/travelnews/busalerts/Leeds-Pride-2017/ for more information.