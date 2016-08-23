Leeds Festival-goers hoping to avoid a mud bath

Music fans are heading for Bramham Park this weekend for Leeds Festival - and they're keeping their fingers crossed there’s no repeat of the mud bath of three years ago.

With Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foals, Biffy Clyro, Fall Out Boy and Disclosure as headliners this weekend, the line-up at Bramham Park is possibly the biggest and best to date.

By all accounts, ticket sales are up on last year, with thousands of fans already flocking to the festival’s site at Bramham Park.

It’s also looking fairly bright in terms of the weather forecast for the three-day festival which runs from August 26-28.

As this newspaper went to press shows, festival-goers can expect to escape the rain most of the time and enjoy some sunshine at times over the next three days.

Tomorrow, Friday is expected to be bright all day, Saturday is set to be overcast with a good chance of rain, too, while the final day Sunday is forecast to be cloudy.

As for the line-up itself, other acts on the bill to look out for includ Chvrches, The Vaccines, Imagine Dragons, Jack Garratt, Two Door Cinema Club, The 1975, Crystal Castles, Mastodon, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Wiley, Grandmaster Flash, DJ Yoda, Oliver Heldens, Courteeners and Maximo Park.

Leeds Festival boss Melvin Benn, said: “This year really is a big one for Reading and Leeds. Five headliners across three days – it’s a first for us and the UK Festival scene. We’re always looking to give Reading and Leeds fans something new and this year isn’t going to disappoint.

In terms of DJ-ing, progressive pop specialist, the super-talented Joe Mount of Metronomy, will be playing a special Metronomy Summer ‘08 DJ Set on the Saturday night as part of the now traditional ‘take over’ by Transgressive Records.

The Alternative Stage at Reading Festival on Friday will be a non-stop indie rock party with back to back DJ sets from rock’s finest including Peace vs Hinds, BBC Radio 1 favourite Huw Stephens vs Pulled Apart By Horses, Transgressive Sound System vs Rockfeedback DJs and a closing set by Jen Long vs Bless DJs. Specially commissioned live visuals will be provided throughout the night, as well as more surprise appearances.

Among a small number of up-and-coming local music acts to appear at the festival on the Lock Up stage tomorrow, Friday will be Leeds alt-rock Americana band Fighting Caravans, who headlined a Charm gig at Major Tom’s Social in Harrogate in May.

Appearing on the Jack Rocks This Feeling stage on Friday will be Leeds psych rock outfit The Chessmen who appeared in the Spirit of 66 multi-media event for Charm and RedHouse Originals at The Club in Harrogate last month.

Melvin Benn said: “We’re delighted to be giving these bands an opportunity that a lot of others have taken in the oast, including some bands that are playing this year. Two Door Cinema Club started here at Leeds Festival. It’s a real, real opportunity.”

The comedy stage will feature big name acts Bill Bailey, Russell Kane, Mark Steel, Holly Walsh, Katherine Ryan, Marcus Brigstocke and Russell Howard.

For information and tickets, visit www.leedsfestival.com