Leeds Bradford Airport plan to change flight paths and routes

Leeds Bradford Airport bosses are planning a series of changes to airspace around the site.

The airport's managers have launched a public consultation to gather views on the plans, which would see aircraft begin their climbs earlier when departing the runway and approach paths altered for planes arriving.

The proposals have been designed to reduce disruption to residents living beneath the flight paths.

Under the plans, departure routes would not change, but ascents would begin sooner. Arrival routes would be adapted to allow aircraft to fly fewer miles.

However, the new operating procedures, if approved, would mean the airport would require additional airspace to provide sufficient gaps between flights.

Al Siddoway, head of air traffic control at LBA, said:

“These proposed amendments are complementing the benefits being proposed as part of a consultation that is currently taking place separately by government on UK Airspace Policy. They provide a range of environmental benefits including reduced noise impact on local communities, reduced CO2 emissions and fuel savings.

“Delivering more accurate aircraft routes would meet the requirements of both national and regional policies, and directly contribute towards the airport’s objectives within its recently published Masterplan: Route to 2030.”

LBA has worked closely with local aviation organisations and stakeholders in developing these proposals.

Mr Siddoway added:

“Considerable time and effort has been invested in developing these procedures to reduce impact on local communities. We would encourage interested parties to participate in this consultation process.”

To read the consultation document and respond, visit www.leedsbradfordairport.co.uk/about-the-airport/airspace-change-proposal-consultation before the deadline of September 29.