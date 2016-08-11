Leeds band Fighting Caravans meet chart toppers Blossoms

An unsigned Leeds rock n roll band have met a UK number one band thanks to Leeds Festival.

Blossoms were celebrating their debut album hitting the top of the charts in its first week of release when they were introduced to Fighting Caravans who recently won the annual Futuresound competition which offers local bands the once-in- a-lifetime chance to compete in a musical talent competition where the prize is a coveted spot on the Reading and Leeds line up.

The exciting alt-rock Americana quintet were delighted to be given the chance to hook up with fellow northerners Blossoms at HMV Leeds, during the promotional tour for their debut, self titled album.

In his introduction at the Leeds Festival press day at Bramham Park, Leeds Festival founder Melvin Benn talked about Blossoms as the perfect example of what can happen to a band with the right breaks in the space of one short year.

Blossoms were unsigned when they played the Festival Republic Stage at their first Leeds and Reading Festivals in 2015.

This year, they play on the NME / Radio 1 Stage at Leeds Festival on the Sunday.

Fighting Caravans will appear on the Lock Up stage at Leeds Festival alongside the likes of Good Charlotte.

It's a huge opportunity for Fighting Caravans who played for not-for-profit independent Harrogate promoters Charm in May in a cracking gig at Major Tom's Social bar in Harrogate.

Fighting Caravans info: www.facebook.com/fightingcaravans

For the full Leeds Festival line-up and tickets visit www.leedsfestival.com / www.readingfestival.com