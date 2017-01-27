Latest planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending January 20.

Harrogate

Erection of single storey extension and demolition of existing extension (revised scheme) at 93 Crab Lane, Harrogate for R Witton.

Approval of details required under condition 7 (landscaping), 11 (tree protection), 17 (secured by design) and partial discharge of conditions 3 (groundworks) and 6 (materials). of planning permission 16/02766/FULMAJ - Conversion and extension to Pineheath and former chauffeur’s garage to form 12 apartments, to include removal of extensions, demolition of greenhouse, installation of replacement roof to garages/workshop, access alterations with gateposts and gates, and alterations to fenestration to include installation of dormer windows and roof lights at Pineheath, 80 Cornwall Road, Harrogate for J Shaw.

Retention of driveway to include removal of boundary wall and erection of fencing and installation of gates at 91A Skipton Road, Harrogate for Mr Cooper.

Erection of two single storey lean to extensions and first floor extension and alteration to fenestration at 31 Chelmsford Road, Harrogate for Mr O’Brien.

Notification for prior approval for the installation of solar PV equipment on roof at Taylors Of Harrogate, Pagoda House, Plumpton Park, Harrogate for Taylors Of Harrogate.

Change of use from solarium (use class D2) to offices (use class B1) at 37A Oxford Street, Harrogate for Hilldene Holdings Limited.

Application for retention of frosted grey paint scheme to external masonry walls above shop front at 1A James Street, Harrogate for Whitewell Galleries.

Display of internally illuminated lettering on east elevation at Holiday Inn, Kings Road, Harrogate for Johnson.

Outline application for residential development of up to 14 dwellings with all matters reserved at land at grid reference 429850 452580, Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate for Berkeley DeVeer.

Demolition of garage, erection of new sun room with glass link, part single storey rear extension and two storey extension with formation of dormer window and alterations to fenestration at 81A Otley Road, Harrogate for P Carter.

Demolition of extension, erection of two storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 45 Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Furlong.

Erection of single storey extension, installation of roof light and alterations to fenestration at 9 Robinson Drive, Harrogate for J Hart.

Erection of single storey extension at 7 Harlow Crescent, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs A Laycock.

Demolition of garage and erection of two storey and single storey extensions, formation of canopy and alterations to fenestration at 7 Rossett Holt View, Harrogate for W Fitzmaurice.

Demolition of garage and erection of porch and single storey side and rear extension and alteration to fenestration at 10 Hillbank Road, Harrogate for Mr Dodsworth and Miss Lauder.

Installation of three Rooflights at Flat 2 2B St Marks Avenue, Harrogate for P Mathews.

Erection of two storey extension, installation of front dormer, alterations to fenestration and front rooflight, erection of raised decking and landscaping works to frontage. new rooflight juliet balcony installation of fenestration at 20 Wheatlands Road East, Harrogate for Mr Taylor.

Retention of replacement 2m boundary fencing to front and side elevation at 16 Grosvenor Road, Harrogate for S Ahmadi.

Conversion of the loft with the erection of two dormer windows at 37 Church Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Daykin.

Erection of single, two storey and first floor extensions, porch and alterations to fenestration at 66 Walton Park, Pannal for L Scott.

Variation of condition 2 (drawings) of permission no 15/05526/FUL - Erection of detached dwelling and integral garage with associated access (site area 0.1ha) (revised scheme) at land adjacent to 5 Westminster Crescent, Burn Bridge for Mr and Mrs M Welsh.

Erection of rear single storey extensions and hipped roof to garage at 41 Otley Road, Killinghall for S Trickett.

Erection of stables and tackroom at Grasmere Farm, High Lane, High Birstwith for T Blakeway.

Application for non-material amendment to allow alterations to fenestration, repositioning of chimney, raising eaves height to part of building and change of hedging species of planning permission 16/039954/REM at land comprising field at 433791 452482, Pannal Road, Follifoot for Mr and Mrs Ground.

Felling of one Sorbus tree within the Harrogate Conservation Area at Wilmar Lodge, 29 Otley Road, Harrogate for A Rymer.

Felling of two Leylandi trees in the Harrogate Conservation Area at Barrowby, 6 Rayleigh Road, Harrogate for J Clapperton.

Felling of Elm tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 10 West Cliffe Mount, Harrogate for Mrs Tovey.

Pruning to one Beech tree in the Harrogate Conservation Area at 34 Woodside, Harrogate for C Rushton.

Felling of three conifers within the Harrogate Conservation Area at 10 Alexandra Road, Harrogate for Mrs Cowley.

Knaresborough

Erection of two bedroom holiday cottage at The Worlds End Hotel, 65 Bond End, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs S Coglan.

Application for two non-illuminated hoarding signs at land adjacent to Grimbald Crag Road, Grimbald Crag Road, Knaresborough for SJS(2) Ltd.

Application for display of two non-illuminated hoarding signs at land adjacent to Grimbald Crag Road, Grimbald Crag Road, Knaresborough for SJS(2) Ltd.

Erection of part two storey extension with part adjoining single storey extension to the existing dwelling at Linton House, 19 Appleby Avenue, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Slade.

Ripon

Listed building ecclesiastical exemption consultation for the installation of a credence table in the Chapel of Justice and Peace at Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, Ripon for J Barker.

Listed building ecclesiastical exemption consultation for the installation of credence table in Mothers Union Chapel at Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, Ripon for J Barker.

Part demolition of extension, erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 5 Princess Road, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Pang.

Retention of boiler house and pellet store with external flue housing a biomass boiler at Riverside Pine Lodges, River View Road, Ripon for R Smith.

Installation of secure ceiling to machine room, with relocation of AC wall unit and removal of radiator at 34 Westgate, Ripon for B French.

Erection of first floor extension and installation of roof lights at 6 Kirkby Close, Ripon for K Macauley.

Erection of detached agricultural building to house pigs at Owster Hill Farm, Azerley Lane, Galphay for W Baley.