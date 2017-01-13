Latest planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council

Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending January 6.

harrogate

Erection of single storey bay extension at 1 Hill Top Rise, Harrogate for S Beadle.

Erection of replacement boundary fence at Windsor Court, Clarence Drive, Harrogate for S Hepden.

Erection of three storey extension with terrace, conversion of loft to form habitable space and installation of rooflights at 1 Kent Drive, Harrogate for J Shaw.

Erection of five employment units (use class B1(b), B1(c), B2 and B8), substation and retaining wall and formation of refuse stores, external access steps, hardstanding, associated landscaping and service yard at former Harrogate College site, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate for Hornbeam Park Developments.

Change of use of public highway to form outside seating area for siting of four tables and eight chairs at Farm Wholefoods and Bistro 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate for A Pearson.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 10 (mechanical extract ventilation), 12 (external lighting) and 19 (floor plans) of permission 14/00811/FULMAJ - Erection of three storey extension and conversion of shop (use class A1) and restaurant (use class A3) to form two shops (use class A1), 1 restaurant (use class A3), 1 flexible unit (use class A3 and A4) and one flexible unit (use class A1 and A3) at 17 Parliament Street, Harrogate for Mitchells And Butler PLC.

Installation of canopies to shop front at Lynx Menswear Limited, 12 West Park, Harrogate for Lynx Menswear.

Display of one internally illuminated fascia sign, one internally illuminated hanging sign, two internally illuminated menu cases, three non illuminated window decals, two non illuminated ‘FP’ logos and three non illuminated oak planters at 17-23 Parliament Street, Harrogate for Marstons Inns and Taverns Limited.

Non-material amendment to allow alterations to external staircase and railings to planning permission 6.79.3165.X.FUL - Conversion of hotel to form four dwellings (site area 0.09ha) at Grants Hotel, 9 Swan Road, Harrogate for J Wilkinson.

Erection of two-storey extension to retail unit at 133 - 135 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate for I Macfarlane.

Erection of a pergola, screen/handrail and for the submission of external lighting details at 17 - 23 Parliament Street, Harrogate for Marstons Estates Limited.

Replacement of existing windows with UPVC sliding sash windows at 7 Station Parade, Harrogate for Ms Short.

Demolition of garage, erection of single storey extension and garage and alterations to fenestration at 20 Skipton Crescent, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs P and C Robinson.

Demolition of side store and garage, erection of two storey and single storey extensions at 58 Hookstone Avenue, Harrogate for L Walker.

Erection of single storey extension at 29 Mount Gardens, Harrogate for R Annakin.

Listed building consent for the installation of five replacement casements windows on the south and west elevations at 17 Park Drive, Harrogate for M Pilling.

Erection of detached double garage at land adjacent to 5 Westminster Crescent, Burn Bridge for Mr and Mrs M Welsh.

Variation of condition nine (affordable housing) of 14/02804/OUTMAJ for rewording and clarification of affordable housing quota at Pannal Business Park, Station Road, Pannal for Forward Investment LLP.

Application for non-material amendment to allow the proposed facing brickwork to the ground floor to be render and repositioning the chimney stack of planning permission 15/05526/FUL - Erection of detached dwelling and integral garage with associated access (site area 0.1ha) (revised scheme) at land adjacent to 5 Westminster Crescent, Burn Bridge for Mr and Mrs M Welsh.

Approval of details reserved by condition nine (on-site car parking and landscaping) and 12 (material storage/site compound) of planning permission 16/01468/CMA at Killinghall Church Of England Primary School, Otley Road, Killinghall.

Erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration to existing sports club at Hampsthwaite Cricket Club Cricket Ground, Church Lane, Hampsthwaite for C Beeley.

Outline planning application for development of five residential dwellings with access considered at Cruet House, Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite for BM Land Ltd.

Approval of details required under condition four of permission 16/01074/DVCMAJ in relation to Swift Boxes at land comprising field at 425886 458426, Brookfield Crescent, Hampsthwaite for BDW Trading Ltd.

Application for non-material amendment to allow re-design of plots 8 and 9 to be similar to plots 7 and 10 of planning permission 13/04164/OUTMAJ at West House Farm, Birstwith for David Holmes Properties Ltd.

Reserved matters application under outline permission 16/03935/OUT - Outline application for one agricultural workers’ dwelling with access considered and all other matters reserved (site area 0.04 ha) at Crimple Head Farm, Norwood Lane to Crimple Head Farm, Beckwithshaw for D Wilson.

Prior notification of change of use from agricultural building to residential dwelling at junction of Briscoe Ridge Lane and Shaw Lane, Beckwithshaw for HR Towers.

Knaresborough

Erection of single storey extension at 27 Birkdale Avenue, Knaresborough for M Bore.

Outline application for demolition of existing dwelling and erection of five dwellings with access and layout considered at The Hollies, Stockwell Lane, Knaresborough for Powell Eddison Freeman and Wilks.

Demolition of garage, erection of porch and single storey wraparound extension at 19 Aspin Park Drive, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs S Wallis.

Erection of single storey extension at Thornfield, Bond End, Knaresborough for L Ferris.

Erection of single storey extension at 17 Stone Gate, Whixley for Mr and Mrs M Best.

Ripon

Erection of replacement dwelling with attached garage and new dwelling to rear with detached garage, formation of hardstanding and alterations to access at 16 Lark Lane, Ripon for Swindells.

Erection of cafeteria and shop with associated outside seating space, children’s play area and fencing and formation of refuse store and associated landscaping at Larkhill Nurseries, Studley Road to Galphay Lane, Ripon for F Tate and Sons Limited.

Erection of one dwelling and ancillary facilities with formation of access at land west of Lupat Grange Palace Road, Ripon for Oak.

Erection of one dwelling with attached garage, fence, widening of access, formation of bin store and patio area and demolition of existing garage at 103 Kirkby Road, Ripon for UIDC.