Knaresborough teenager shines on BBC TV’s singing show

Millions of TV viewers saw a Knaresborough-based teenage singer on Saturday night’s big new show on the BBC.

In front of judges including Gareth Malone and Will Young, Becky Bowe emerged triumphant in Pitch Battle as a member of the Contemporary Pop Choir which will now be seen again in the final of the high-profile competition.

This talented singer-songwriter and student at Leeds College of Music has been singing since the age of 11 but is new to gigging in proper venues, making her official debut at Harrogate’s Blues Bar in October, though she also appeared at last year’s Happygate Festival in the Valley Gardens.

Normally Becky sings her own material which shows heavy influences of blues and jazz, as well as pop and R’n’B.

The spotlight wasn’t just on Becky herself on the new BBC show. Pictures of her hometown of Knaresborough were also featured in an introduction piece.

It’s an amazing rise to fame for the youngster who released a well-received single this year called Before Life Gets You Down and once organised a charity concert at King James’s School in Knaresborough for the Alzheimer’s Society which she has been a volunteer for in the past.

She described her appearance on TV as part of Leeds Contemporary Singers as “the most amazing experience for all of us.”

To find out how Becky fares in the final of Pitch Battle, tune in on Saturday, July 22.