Knaresborough's little Oscar and Harry to star on Channel 4 TV show

Two Knaresborough boys will be making an appearance on TV screens across the nation after starring in a popular Channel 4 reality series.

The Secret Life of Five Year Olds follows the original documentary The Secret Life of Four Year Olds, following the trials and tribulations of primary school aged life.

But tonight (February 2) followers of the programme in Harrogate and Knaresborough might recognise two familiar little faces on their screens.

Oscar Spence from Scotton Lingerfield School and Harry Monks who goes to St John’s CE Primary in Knaresborough are now both six and were featured on the programme which was filmed last year.

Oscar’s mum Lydia said: “He does quite a few extra curricular activities so all of his activity teachers had seen it advertised and said that we should get Oscar on it.

“We did used to watch the programme so we just thought why not. We applied not really thinking anything but then I had lots of missed calls and got an email from them saying we have been trying to get hold of you.”

But even surrounded by five year olds from all over the country at the casting in London, Lydia couldn’t help but recognise Harry and his mum Isla.

She said: “We got there and I heard Isla say Knaresborough and my ears kind of pricked up. I looked at her and I recognised her and thought I’m sure I work with Harry’s dad. I work with him in A&E in Harrogate. It’s such a small world there’s only 40 staff in Harrogate A&E.”

For both mums, the reason behind putting the boys forward was their outgoing personalities.

Harry’s mum, Isla, said: “I think the reason I wanted him to take part is because he’s so full of life but he is the kindest sweetest boy, he notices things and he worries about things, not in that he’s anxious but he thinks about them and he notices.

“That’s what I loved about the programme because they picked up things about him in real life.

“I was just over the moon that he comes across as he is at home and I’m just really excited for people to see that.”

Lydia added: “You never think it’s going to be you that is chosen because you obviously think your child is fabulous but every parent is going to think that.

“Oscar is very outgoing everybody knows who he is and he’s a very bold character. I think at first he didn’t really get it but now he’s seen the adverts he keeps telling people he’s going to be famous.”

Isla said: “It’s been an amazing experience. All the parents have stayed in contact and stayed friends and we are hoping with all the kids to meet up in February.”