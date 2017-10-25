Knaresborough runner takes on Venice marathon

A Knaresborough charity worker will begin a year of fundraising for Yorkshire Cancer Research this weekend by taking on the Venice Marathon.

Kirstie Speciale, a support worker for Age UK, will head to Italy in the early hours of Saturday with her friend Helen Gregory, a seasoned marathon runner who has provided training and motivational support in the run up to the big day.

The Venice Marathon, which takes place on Sunday (October 22), starts in Stra, a small town west of Venice, and will end at Riva Sette Martiri.

Kirstie, 46, said: “Training has gone okay. There’s been ups and several downs, but hopefully I’ll get round somehow.

“Helen is amazing so I’m hoping she’ll get me to the finish line.”

Kirstie is hoping to raise £3,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research and to sponsor her visit www.justgiving.com/kirstie-speciale2.