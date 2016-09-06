Knaresborough Bed Race hailed one of UK's top 'bonkers' event

It may not be the highest accolade Knaresborough has received over the years but good publicity is good publicity.

The incredibly popular Knaresborough Bed Race has been hailed as one of the top ‘12 brilliant (but bonkers) competitions in Britain’ on the Holiday Lettings blog.

As calculated by www.holidaylettings.co.uk, the annual bed extravaganza has been highlighted alongside a notorious cheese rolling event in Cambridgeshire and the hilarious Big Sheep Grand National in Bideford.

Jack Johnson, spokesperson for holidaylettings.co.uk, described the Bed Race as being so popular and quirky, it had to make the list.

He said: “It’s easy to see why The Knaresborough Bed Race is so popular. Where else in the country can you run through the streets pushing a bed on wheels and be cheered on by hundreds of spectators?

“People come from all over to see the novelty race. It’s a really fun day out, perfect for all the family.”

Knaresborough itself has been quick to welcome such a prestigous honour.

Knaresborough Mayor Coun Bill Rigby said: “The Knaresborough Bed Race is a triumph of community cooperation and creativity on the back of a seemingly wacky challenge to push a bed, and its human cargo, over a very demanding route.

“After more than half a century, it is more popular than ever. Well done Knaresborough! and well done the Lions Club for sustaining this piece of community magic.”