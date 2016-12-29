Knaresborough 2017 New Year's Day duck race preview

Everyone in Knaresborough knows there's only one way to see in the new year - the traditional High bridge duck race!

Organisers of the event - Knaresborough Cricket Club - have selected Henshaws as the charity partner for the 2016 race.

Around 5,000 plastic ducks will be dropped from High Bridge in Knaresborough, and then make their way downstream to the finish line outside Marigold’s Cafe.

The first duck to the finishing line wins £100!

The event begins at 1.30pm

We will publish pictures from the event in next week's Knaresborough Post.