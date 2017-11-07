Keep dancing! Success at Strictly fundraiser in aid of hospice

Contestants put their best feet forward to raise cash for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People when it held its Strictly Get Dancing show.

The competition, which took place at The Engine Shed in Wetherby on Saturday, saw 14 couples take to the dance floor.

Pictures by Adrian Murray

They each danced a Charleston, a quick step, and a group jive under the watchful eye of judges ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot, Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley, Martin House dad Roger Fielding and head judge Laura Hatton of Northern Ballet.

Bhranti Naik, Martin House fundraiser and event organiser, said: “It was just a fantastic night, there was a real buzz from the audience and all of our couples did an incredible job.

“They had just six weeks to learn three dances, and fundraise for Martin House at the same time, so it was a huge challenge. I want to thank them and everyone who helped us make Strictly Get Dancing such a success.”

So far the event has raised around £28,300 for Martin House, which provides care and support for children and young people with life-limiting conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire.

The winners were Engine Shed manager Lee Connor and his wife Nicole. Lee said: “Every single person involved should be so proud, what an amazing achievement.

“The funds raised will make a huge difference, and that is down to everybody involved in the night and at Martin House.”

Among the dancers were Martin House chief executive Martin Warhurst and trustee Sue Rumbold, along with families who are supported by Martin House.