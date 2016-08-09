'Joyous' DIY punk-pop band Martha for Major Tom's

Harrogate's craft beer bar Major Tom's Social is to welcome highly-rated northern indie band Martha tomorrow night, Wednesday.

Influenced by the DIY and punk movements, the group play melodic, soul-influenced punk rock music and have been called “joyous” by Clash magazine.

Famously, the four-piece. County Durham-based Martha played at Glastonbury last year at the personal invitation of Billy Bragg.

The band are currently on tour promoting their second album Blisters In The Pit Of My Heart which was released last month via Fortuna POP label and produced by MJ from Hookworms.

The band first formed in 2012 and consist of Naomi (bass/vocals), Nathan (drums/vocals), Daniel (guitar/vocals) and Jc (guitar/vocals).

They will be support by Kamikaze Girls.

Major Tom's on The Ginnel in Harrogate is well known for supporting arts events and live music.

A band that played for a recent Charm night at Major Tom's is to play on the Lock Up Stage alongside Good Charlotte at this year's Leeds Festival at the end of the month.

Having appeared at Major Tom's in May in Harrogate, exciting alt-rock Americana quintet Fighting Caravans went on to win the Leeds-based Futuresound competition which offers local bands the once-in- a-lifetime chance to win a coveted spot in the Reading and Leeds line-up.

Martha's gig at Major Tom's on Wedneday, August 10 is free entry.