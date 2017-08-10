Join Ripon's big get together to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

A Ripon fundraiser is bringing the city together to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Now in her fourth year of organising coffee mornings for the charity, Lisa Dalton, 31, said she has "gone all out" to raise money in memory of her mum's partner, William Thew, who died six years ago.

On September 2 at The Lamb and Flag, 12pm to 4pm, there will be a bike rally, stalls, cakes and refreshments. as well as arts and crafts for children - and plenty of chances to win prizes donated by local businesses and community groups.

Aiming to raise at least £500 to £600 this year, exceeding previous totals of £200, Lisa said: "This has always been a way of remembering him.

"Most people know friends, family or someone close to them who has had cancer or been affected by it, and so many young people are getting it now as well.

"I just hope a lot of people come out to support the event on the day and that the weather's good.

"Ripon businesses have been amazing donating prizes, and Macmillan are great - they send you packs and information to help set up the coffee mornings."

"I just wanted to go all out this year to make it as big as possible."

Lisa's coffee mornings have grown in popularity since she started, and her ambition and drive to raise money for Macmillan has taken them to bigger venues.

Lisa has also set up a JustGiving page. To add to her fundraising total for Macmillan Cancer Support, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lisadalton86