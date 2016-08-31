Jet2.com set to create 1,000 jobs

Low-cost airline Jet2.com has announced a major recruitment drive to hire 1,000 new pilots, cabin crew and engineers, with 135 of these to be created at Leeds Bradford Airport.

To support this drive, the company is hosting a recruitment roadshow at Jet2.com’s head office in the Mint, Ingram Street in Leeds on Friday September 9.

The roadshow has been designed to support the recruitment of pilot, cabin crew and engineering positions at Leeds Bradford Airport as the company continues to grow.

Following the recent addition of an 8th UK base in Birmingham with flights launching in 2017, alongside the acquisition of 30 new B737-800 aircraft commencing in September 2016 over a two-year period, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are looking to invest in their next phase of growth and development. As such, Jet2.com is recruiting around 1,000 roles nationwide.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We have exciting plans to expand the number of destinations we fly to, as well as the number of UK bases we fly from, and this means that our team is growing all the time too. If you’re a pilot, engineer or aspiring cabin crew, and want to join the team of the UK’s favourite airline, then we’d be delighted to see you at our Leeds roadshow.”