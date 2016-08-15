It's true: another week, another new restaurant in Harrogate!

Harrogate's bar-cafe-restaurant scene looks set to have another newcomer.

An application is going for a new premises licence by Souvlaki Restaurant and Bar of Leeds for a site on 5 Station Square in Harrogate.

The application, posted on the window of the Bib & Tucker cafe, says there will be live and recorded music and drinks Sunday to Thursday until midnight with late refreshments until 1am Friday and Saturday only.

An existing Souvlaki Restaurant and Bar is located at Great George Street in Leeds where it is well known for offering traditional Greek and Cypriot dishes with Med-style music and the occasional live Greek band.