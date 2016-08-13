It's back in Harrogate! Full Spiegeltent line-up and dates announced

The Spiegeltent returns to Harrogate next month - and a full programme of exotic live acts has been unveiled with tickets going on sale.

Located on Crescent Gardens in Harrogate, the Spiegeltent will offer an amazing array of different acts in an exotic, cabaret-style setting.

This spectacular-looking, large travelling tent is constructed in wood and canvas and decorated with mirrors and stained glass and comes complete with a bar.

Originally built in Belgium during the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, only a handful of Spiegeltents are still in use today.

Among the many acts appearing will be:

Benoit Viellefon and His Orchestra on Saturday, September 10.

Jay Phelps Quartet on Monday, September 12.

Projections Of Miles on Tuesday, September 13.

Craig Charles on Thursday, September 15.

House of Burlesque on Friday, September 16.

Next month will also see the return of the Children's Festival to the same location and venue.

Both events were formerly part of Harrogate International Festivals' summer season in the past.

Tickets are on sale now online at www. harrogateinternationalfestivals.com and will be available by telephone and in person from Monday, August 15 on 01423 562303.