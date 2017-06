Police are investigating a break-in at a business in Harrogate.

The burglary at the Liberty Flights e-cigarette store on Skipton Road, New Park, happened some time between Saturday and Monday.

A pane of glass was smashed in the front door of the shop before a quantity of stock was taken.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference number 12170106932.

Details can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.