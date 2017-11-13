‘Incredibly’ lucky driver escapes Knaresborough crash with fractured ankle

An ‘incredibly’ lucky driver escaped with a fractured ankle after the car they were driving hit a tree in Farnham, near Knaresborough.

Two fire engines were called just before 7pm on November 10 to the scene on Stang Lane, Farnham, after reports that a car was on fire following a crash.

Fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough arrived to find the car “smouldering” while the driver and passenger were attended to by paramedics.

Harrogate Police Officer, Acting Inspector Paul Cording, took to Twitter to say it was “incredible nothing more serious” had happened.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The vehicle involved, a white Mini One, had crashed into a tree.”

Both the driver, who suffered a fractured ankle, and the passenger were taken to hospital for observation.

The road was blocked whilst the vehicle was recovered.

Insp. Cording added: “My thanks to all those who assisted at the scene.”