Incredible cockpit photo shows Red Arrows flying over the Yorkshire Dales

Did you spot the Red Arrows flying over the Yorkshire Dales yesterday?

The RAF's famous display team passed over the region as they returned from performing at the Blackpool Air Show on Sunday.

They were spotted over Harrogate at around 6.30pm, and later above Wetherby, although they disappointed onlookers who had gathered at Brimham Rocks by not flying close enough to be photographed.

The pilot of the Red Ten aircraft posted this stunning image of the squadron over the Dales from the cockpit of his plane.

The Red Arrows were flying back to their home base, RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.