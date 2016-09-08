Incredible bravery of three-year-old Oscar from Knaresborough

Three-year-old Knaresborough boy Oscar Day is unable to walk, sit, feed himself or speak but he's been hailed as the "most positive, happy child" by his mum and all his friends at the nursery.

Now his bravery is about to be being recognised in a wider way in the Yorkshire Children of Courage awards.

Brave little Oscar Day who is living with cerebral palsy.

Mother Caroline said: "The odds have always been against Oscar but he perseveres and never gives in.

"He is the very meaning of resilience. He never lets anything get in the way of having fun. He could teach all of us a thing or two."

Although his young pals at Twinkles nursery or at Soccerkids where he plays football treat Oscar like is one of them, the inspirational youngster is very far from healthy or well.

Suffering from Cerebral Palsy, Oscar's life so far has been a series of operations and non-stop treatment since he was bron on February 21, 2013.

He has daily physio and speech therapy and has to use an eye-gaze computer system to communicate in which he uses his retina to control the mouse.

Keen to be on his feet like every other little boy, he needs a walking harness to help him.

He also wears a Lycra suit to give his muscles feedback and enable him to grow some core strength

It's a condition he has lived with almost from birth and, if Oscar, has always reacted positively to a situation which would be every parent's nightmare, so have his mother and father, Caroline and Simon.

Caroline said: "Oscar was born at 29 weeks gestation at Harrogate District Hospital weighing 3lb 5oz.

"He was immediately transferred to York hospital by the Embrace ambulance team.

"Within 24 hours, Oscar suffered a collapsed lung causing a lack of oxygen to the brain.

"He was placed on a ventilator and was fitted a chest drain for a number of days.

"He slowly started to gain strength and, when he was two-weeks-old he was transferred back to Harrogate Hospital SCBU.

"During a routine brain scan at three-weeks-old, we were told that Oscar had Cerebral Palsy and had received significant trauma to the brain.

"We were led to believe that the area of the brain affected would mean that it was likely he would be both deaf and blind."

What made it even more difficult for his parents, both of whom are teachers, was that they found it difficult to tell their other children, Katie, who is now 19, and Lilia, who is now nine, as a year earlier their brother Jacob had passed away.

Fortunately, the earlier diagnosis of possible deafness and blindness has not been fully realised.

But there have been operations for a hernia and, earlier this year, another one on his hips and legs which have not developed properly.

This brave little boy was in a double leg cast for more than three weeks but the fight goes on to ensure Oscar can enjoy a full life like every other child.

Both parents do fundraising activities. Caroline recently took part in the Yorkshire Warrior to raise money for Oscar's new physio suit.

And Caroline and Simon are also raising money for an adapted trike for Oscar so he may pedal around the park like his peers or it attaches to the back of daddy's bike so he will be able to enjoy family bike rides.

Knaresborough Lions have already donated £1200 towards it but they are only halfway to the total needed.

Caroline said: "If we managed to get hom the bike it will allow him to strengthen his gross motor skills without him feeling like it is physiotherapy. We want him to be able to ride a bike like any other three-year-old boy does."

In this era of government austerity, more clouds lie on the horizon. Some of the equipment Oscar relies on is being hit by cuts in the NHS.

Despite all this, it will be a proud moment when Oscar appears at next month's Yorkshire Children of Courage awards ceremony at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Caroline said: "The future is very uncertain. We have to have a wait and see approach. Oscar will need many operations - maybe some in America so we will continue to fundraise for that.

"Our aim as parents is to do our best to ensure that Oscar is the best that he can possibly be and make sure he is happy and fulfilled just like any little boy should be."