In pictures: Celebration evening for Starbeck in Bloom

Starbeck’s inspirational community spirit has been recognised on a national scale, in what has been another hugely successful year for Starbeck in Bloom.

The Britain in Bloom judges awarded Starbeck silver gilt at the ceremony in Llandudno, and a gold for community involvement.

The Starbeck in Bloom team.

The extraordinary effort by the whole community was celebrated in a special evening at St Andrew’s Church last week. This year 18 groups united to create a spectacular river of flowers display which brightly filled Starbeck High Street.

Thousands of flowers were all proudly handmade by volunteers, each one representing Starbeck’s shining community spirit.

The Britain in Bloom judges said they had never seen anything like it, and emphasised just how special and memorable it was.

Beaming with pride at Starbeck’s achievements, the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Coun Anne Jones, gave a speech at the church commending everybody’s remarkable hard work.

Residents and supporters of Starbeck in Bloom gathered for a celebration evening.

Residents also enjoyed toasting to the success of Starbeck.

Sarah Rowntree said: “As a local resident I am really proud of Starbeck’s wonderful results in Britain in Bloom this year.

“The volunteers who work tirelessly to make Starbeck look so good have done a fantastic job and I am particularly pleased that our strong community spirit has been recognised.

“The river of flowers on the High Street not only looked fantastic, but also enabled so many people to take part.”

Residents toasted to Starbeck's success.

The founder of the Harrogate and District Volunteering Oscars, Coun John Fox, praised the superhuman efforts of everyone involved, and the organiser of Starbeck in Bloom, Christine Stewart, said it has been wonderful to see such a strong display of community strength.

She said: “We all know how special our community is, but to have this achievement praised by the national judges really emphasises it.”