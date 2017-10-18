In Bloom entrants reap annual rewards

This year’s winners of Ripon in Bloom annual garden competition were celebrated at a special awards ceremony in Ripon Town Hall recently.

Ripon in Bloom works closely with Harrogate Borough Council’s Parks and Environmental services to enhance the floral and environmental appearance of the city for residents and visitors alike.

Around 70 residents turned out to support the event and to pick up their awards from Ripon City Council’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoress, Coun Charlie Powell and Mrs Jill Wilson.

Chairman of Ripon in Bloom, Chris Searle, said: “All the entrants must be congratulated on the high standard of work throughout their gardens and allotments, especially as the weather was so challenging.

“Ripon in Bloom is a local voluntary community organisation and the annual garden competition is a vital part of its work. It helps to improve community cohesion as well as enhancing the floral standards and spectacle of the city.

“We would like to encourage others to consider entering the 2018 competition, and we’re also keen to enlist volunteers to help in our pursuit of keeping up the high standards of horticultural excellence throughout the city.”

The winners were:

Allotment, Alex Smith; Commercial small, Eccles Heddon & Co Solicitors; Commercial large, The Meads Residential Home; Licensed premises, One-eyed Rat; School, Moorside Infants; Streets, Skellfield Terrace; Planted containers, Martin Jordan; Garden, Jackie Boys; Young gardener, Holy Yeadon.

Special merit awards were also presented to Mrs Quinn and Bernard White for their work in other areas of Ripon, helping to keep up the high floral standards.

The judging was carried out during late summer by the Ripon in Bloom committee.

Ripon in Bloom holds a number of working parties throughout the year. Anyone interested can contact Chris Searle at chrisinthewalledgarden@yahoo.co.uk.