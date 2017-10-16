Hurricane Ophelia: will it hit Harrogate?

With Britain braced today, Monday for the arrival of Hurricane Ophelia, the question is what effect will it have on the Harrogate district and North Yorkshire?

It is already a bit dark and grim looking out there and both the Met Office and the BBC Weather Centre have issued a yellow warning for the area today in our area.

That's the lightest in the scale of three coded warnings but it still implies wind speeds of between 40 and 50mph.

The forecasts for the Harrogate district, which have been out slightly out before, say the winds won't hit our area until 5pm tonight.

The storm will continue to batter us all through the night into tomorrow, Tuesday, before easing as lunchtime approaches.

Or that's the 'plan', at least.