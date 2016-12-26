Hundreds of knitted angels appear in Starbeck to spread Christmas cheer

Hundreds of knitted angels landed in Starbeck over Christmas to spread festive cheer, thanks to an army of dedicated volunteers from the community's churches.

Almost 350 woollen angels were tied to bus shelters, benches, buildings, and even trees - delighting children and adults alike with their sudden appearance.

Volunteers attached a note to the angels with the aim of spreading goodwill across Starbeck, and many residents have already taken them home.

Over 170 churches have signed up to knit the angels, with 35,000 of them making their way onto the streets this Christmas.

Samantha Ainsworth of St Andrew’s Church in Starbeck, said: “We are so pleased to be part of such an amazing idea; the churches in Starbeck came together to knit and prepare an astonishing amount of angels. We are excited to see how the community responds.

“If you have found one of the angels then we would be delighted to see you at a service over the advent season and who knows, there may even be a treat involved.

Did you take one of the angels home?

"For more information about how you can get involved with the angel initiative, visit our website". http://andysonline.org/angels

Have you spotted any of the angels in Starbeck? What did you think, and did you take one home? I'd love to hear from you. Email: finola.fitzpatrick@jpress.co.uk

The angels appeared in a wide range of Starbeck locations...

The angels appeared outside the community's churches.