How you can join in with Harrogate doctor's 24 hour danceathon to help Felix

Many of us know Sarah Craven as a friendly and helpful doctor and partner at East Parade Surgery - but what patients might not know is she is about to take on the challenge of dancing continuously for 24 hours.

Dr Craven aims to raise £10,000 to help six-year-old Felix Williams from Harrogate, who lives with a life-limiting neurological condition. The money would make it possible for Felix to continue specialised rehabilitation therapy in Canada, which has already made a massive difference to his life.